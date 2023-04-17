Rescue trucks currently used in place of ageing heavy fleet at a number of south-west SES units are inadequate for complex operations, a former unit controller says.
The heavy rescue trucks are out of action at a number of the region's units as the agency battles a backlog of vehicle fault checks.
An SES spokesperson said the Warrnambool, Terang, Mortlake and Lismore units were among those waiting for their heavy rescue trucks to return - and were using medium-sized replacements in the meantime.
"In 2022 a suspected manufacturing and design flaw was identified on some of the fleet of heavy rescue trucks," the spokesperson said.
"With support from the national regulator, a rectification and return-to-service program is now in progress - with 15 back in service."
The heavy rescue vehicles carry the largest range of life-saving apparatus, including road accident rescue and storm operations equipment.
Giorgio Palmeri, a former SES volunteer and long-time Warrnambool unit controller, said the medium-sized replacements were enough for a "basic operation".
"If the operation/rescue becomes complex, the equipment will not be enough and there will be a need for extra equipment," he said. "For some operations, a single heavy rescue truck is also not enough. This is why large units like Warrnambool usually have two trucks."
Mr Palmeri said when he left the unit in 2021, the state-funded heavy rescue truck was years overdue for replacement.
"For a busy unit like Warrnambool, the truck should be replaced every 10 years. This did not happen although it was promised to us many times," he said.
Mr Palmeri said many trucks were forced offline due to major structural failures.
"Trucks were designed to carry the minimum necessary, but we all know that the minimum necessary is often not enough for some rescue operations," he said. "That led to units adding extra equipment which overloaded the truck causing failures."
Mr Palmeri said the unit's medium rescue truck and its equipment were purchased using grants and donations and was kept in a "very good state thanks to our strict internal maintenance discipline".
The SES spokesperson said Warrnambool's heavy rescue truck was expected to be back on the road this week, while Terang and Mortlake's will be returned by July.
The agency said medium and heavy rescue trucks carried the same standard minimum equipment as outlined in the road crash rescue arrangements.
"In complex situations further appliances and equipment can be called to support the response if required," the spokesperson said.
"The VICSES fleet can be moved around the state to minimise any impacts to service delivery.
"VICSES vehicles are built for a 15-year lifespan. The previous Warrnambool Unit HRT was built in 2010, as is the one returning to service there on Thursday."
But the heavy trucks aren't the only ones impacted across the state with compliance issues detected after inspections of some medium and light rescue vehicles.
According to a leaked memo, the hardware connecting the vehicle body to the chassis was reportedly not secure.
"As a result, eight medium rescue trucks returned to service last week and 22 remain temporarily out of service," the spokesperson said.
"Ten are scheduled to return this week.
"VICSES is working with engineers along with the Department of Transport and Planning and the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator in an attempt to return further medium rescue trucks to service."
"While a number of units have been unaffected by these issues, VICSES has reallocated trucks from within other areas of its fleet to ensure ongoing maintenance capability and coverage, including road crash rescue services," the spokesperson said. "The safety of our volunteers is paramount and won't be compromised under any circumstances.
"VICSES volunteers have been provided with regular updates on the ongoing issue."
Mr Palmeri said SES was "highly underfunded" when compared to Country Fire Authority and Fire Rescue Victoria. He said units had just one rescue vehicle fully funded by the service with all other vehicles purchased using unit funds or donations/grants.
"CFA and FRV gets lots of money from the The Fire Services Property Levy. This should become an Emergency Service Levy, with money distributed also to other emergency services," he said. "CFA and FRV have state of the art, modern and advanced rescue vehicles. The design and model of our main rescue vehicles has virtually not changed in the last 15 years."
The Standard contacted a number of current SES volunteers who said they were unable to comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.