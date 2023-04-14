Jimmy the dog has found a permanent home with a Warrnambool couple after being in the care of the RSPCA for more than a year.
Jimmy spent time at the Wangaratta, Burwood and Warrnambool shelters before being adopted this week.
Anna Patterson and Dean Nagel adopted the Great Dane Bull Arab-cross on Wednesday.
The couple also have Sarge, a seven-month-old Border Collie/Kelpie cross.
"We were looking at getting another dog and we started looking probably about three months ago and occasionally looked on the RSPCA website," Ms Patterson told The Standard.
"When I looked on the website and saw Jimmy's story I felt so bad for him because he had been there for a year.
"I talked to my partner and we said we need to go and meet this dog and see how it goes."
Ms Patterson said the pair visited the shelter on Tuesday with Sarge to see how the dogs would get along.
"They had a bit of a play in the yard and they had a lot of fun together," she said.
"Then we talked to them (the staff), who said 'go home and sit with it and talk about it and come back tomorrow'.
"Then we went back in the next day, took both dogs for a long walk and let them have a play again and they got along great."
Ms Patterson said Jimmy appeared to have settled well into his new home in Warrnambool.
"Sarge doesn't really bark anyway and we thought with a new dog it may be louder, but they are great," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
