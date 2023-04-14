The Standard
Great Dane mixed Bull Arab-cross Jimmy adopted in Warrnambool after year in RSPCA shelters

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
Warrnambool's Dean Nagel and Anna Patterson with Jimmy and Sarge. The couple adopted Jimmy after he spent more than a year at RSPCA shelters. Picture by Sean McKenna
Jimmy the dog has found a permanent home with a Warrnambool couple after being in the care of the RSPCA for more than a year.

