Less than three weeks out from Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival plans are in full swing with organisers hoping to top last year's attendance figures.
Warrnambool Racing Club interim CEO Carl Hufer said excitement around the club was building and the team was busy preparing for the popular three-day carnival.
"It's all systems go," Mr Hufer said. "There's a lot of activity at the track with contractors and event staff starting to come on course and get ready."
Mr Hufer said the phones were "ringing off the hook" and interest this year was "really, really high".
"Ticket sales are really strong and there are a few (marquee and hospitality) packages available on the three days but we expect them to go pretty quickly," Mr Hufer said.
"It's very busy. The staff have done an amazing job in planning preparation for the carnival and working hard to deliver a fantastic event as per normal.
"This year will be as big as ever and it will be the 'Bool that everyone loves and enjoys."
More than 30,000 people are expected to attend across the three days with the club hoping to top its 2022 figures of around 8000 racegoers on Tuesday and Wednesday and 13,000 on Thursday.
This year there will be live music after the last race on Tuesday and Wednesday. Live entertainment was re-introduced in 2022 for the first time in a number of years and proved successful with it continuing in 2023.
"The 'Bool is very traditional but it never hurts to try some innovation as well," he said. "It's very traditional and has a very loyal following but we need to appeal to the younger generation as well."
Mr Hufer said close to 200 staff would work on course across every aspect including hospitality and fortunately it had filled most positions but he welcomed people with availability to get in touch.
"If there is anyone out there with an RSA and who's available and willing to work on any of the three days they can contact the club," he said.
New initiatives introduced this year have helped visiting event staff, racing industry and Racing Victoria employees to find accommodation.
Mr Hufer commended the administration and track staff on their work in the carnival lead-up.
"They have really done a super job and for someone who has just come in and observed, they really are a good team and they're really committed to delivering a great event for the industry, but also for the community," he said.
Mr Hufer encouraged racegoers to pre-purchase tickets via the Warrnambool Racing Club website.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.