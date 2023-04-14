Quality-built home boasts garden oasis | House of the Week

Nestled among extensive, beautifully established gardens on a quiet country road, this four bedroom, two bathroom home at 70 Smiths Road is a haven.
Wilsons Warrnambool and District Real Estate selling agent Ian Lamb says the five acres of well-matured gardens are very beautiful, and amazing to walk through now autumn has arrived.
"The gardens also have different areas, like a pergola and there is a dam on site too, which feeds the property," he says.
"It would really be ideal for a keen gardener as there are established fruit trees, a good vegetable patch and the previous owners have grown their first avocado tree.
"It's just beautiful out there."
Ian says a lot of planning went into the craftsman-built house, as the master bedroom wing has its own separate entrance, ensuite and beautiful garden views.
"It was built by a local builder who is very well-regarded in the area and if you have a large family or have family and friends visiting, there are two entrances to the home, as the master suite has its own front door," he says.
"So you can separate that area from the other end of the house, so you can still have your own space.
"It's also well-positioned on the block to take advantage of the sunshine."
Featuring a Tasmanian Myrtle kitchen, ceiling roses and double fireplace, this home offers comfortable, spacious living both inside and out.
"Barrwindii" also provides quality additions, including underfloor heating, solar powered battery system, dam with water points to the gardens and an abundance of quality shedding.
The property consists of approximately a half-half split between a bare paddock to run a few animals, and the expansive garden oasis that will have you feeling like you are wandering through the Botanical Gardens, and lend themselves to hosting your own functions or opening them up for others to enjoy.
Ian says the property will appeal to growing families or farmers who want to downsize, because it is located on 10 acres of land, and definitely someone with a green thumb!
Wander down the Rail Trail directly to the golf course, or a short walk to all that Cobden has to offer, such as the local school, IGA and other café and businesses.
