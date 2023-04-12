Former AFL club volunteer has hours added to corrections order

A Warrnambool man who claims to be a former volunteer coach with AFL club Gold Coast Suns has had further hours added to an existing community corrections order.
Warrnambool's Sam Tucker, 32, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court mid last month and pleaded guilty to a dozen charges, resulting in the imposition of an 18-month CCO involving 120 hours of community work.
He appeared again on Tuesday this week and pleaded guilty to further offences.
One of the charges was possessing a drug of dependence, believed to be GHB, which Tucker described as being more addictive than crystal methamphetamine.
Other charges included being a driver who refused to accompany police for a drug test on December 31 last year and then on January 6 Tucker tested positive to driving with methamphetamine in his system.
On April 3 police located Tucker at a property where he was found in a backyard with a bottle of clear liquid which he attempted to swallow.
Tucker was also carrying prescription medication.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said his client had previously been hospitalised and Tucker described GHB as a "putrid drug, more addictive than ice".
He said Tucker had a severe addiction, but that he had spent five days in the Warrnambool police station cells prior to Tuesday's court appearance.
The lawyer said the offending was at the lower end of the scale and Tucker had strong family support.
Mr Pugh said Tucker had severe medical issues, his brother had fairly recently died of a heart attack in his 30s and his client had been self-medicating.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said that unfortunately a CCO put in place mid last month had not got off the ground.
A staff member from the Office Of Corrections told the court Tucker had failed to appear for his first three appointments.
The magistrate told Tucker he had to take things into his own hands to turn around his situation, but warned he had work to do.
Mr Holzer said Tucker had a limited criminal history which had "come in a rush" during the past couple of years, clearly tied to the defendant's drug addiction.
While adding another 30 hours of community work to the existing CCO, Mr Holzer said the offending was due to the choices Tucker had been making.
He also banned Tucker from driving for two years and fined him $500.
In court last month Tucker pleaded guilty to charges including possessing a cattle prod and drugs and driving related charges.
Tucker was also found by police on February 5 this year at McDonald's central asleep in his car at the drive-through at 1.45am.
A search of his car located a loaded speargun in the rear seat as well as 100 grams of GHB in a water bottle.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe said Tucker had a potential career as a coach in the AFL but his crimes resulted in a "sensational fall from grace".
Long-time senior journalist
