In typical grandiose style, those born into Generation X in the United States have hitched themselves onto an impressive wagon.
The cohort is also known as the MTV Generation, linking itself to the music station that could rightfully claim to have changed the world.
For the Generation Xers in Warrnambool and district, they have an icon of their own to bind them together. The Lady Bay Hotel was Warrnambool's own piece of pop culture from the day, a venue steeped in history, but more importantly in its prime during the heart of the 1980s.
Listen in on any gathering of Generation Xers and stories of the Lady Bay Hotel, or "The Bay", will quickly surface
Like the Bruce Springsteen song from the early 80s, Glory Days, the reminiscing flows freely.
There is the rose-coloured glasses version. The one where everyone was the king or queen of Saturday night at The Bay, where it was all beer and skittles.
These were nights filled with joy, of meeting the right people, singing and dancing up a storm and waking up with adventures to tell.
Then there is the look back that is a little more in-depth and measured. The memory of drinking too much too early, of being guided out the door by men in black, of waiting in vain in the cold and rain for a ride home and waking up the next morning so ill you were almost certain you would die.
Of course, the truth is somewhere in between the two versions above.
One thing about the Lady Bay Hotel that was not a myth, was the venue's ability to attract the best bands.
The Generation Xers will happily recall the acts they witnessed tear up the stage at The Bay back in the day. While some of these tales may be exaggerated, a glance at the newspaper of the day show most are based purely on fact.
For the exercise of proving this, we have targeted the summer of 1987-88.
We went through the archives here at The Standard from this period.
What we found through listings in the entertainment section was beyond expectations. It was the record of a treasure trove of live music.
This golden summer wasted little time in beginning. On December 2, The Bay had an impressive double-header. Leading the bill was The Models, a band that had a number one national single Out of Mind Out of Sight on their set list.
Perhaps even more impressive was that the support act for the show was Do Re Mi, a band best known for its hit Man Overboard. All this on a Wednesday night!
Just two days later, it was Mondo Rock and its famed frontman Ross Wilson playing to a packed house.
As a side note, playing uptown at the Capitol Theatre on the same night was legendary Scottish comedian Billy Connolly.
There would have been some memorable Christmas parties in 1987, with John Paul Young and James Reyne both performing shows at The Bay in the week leading into December 25.
If the run into Christmas was hectic, the countdown to the new year was even more frantic. Weddings, Parties, Anything played on Boxing Day night, but the real show-stopper was to come four days later. The arrival of Paul Kelly and the Coloured Girls (later changed to the Messengers) on December 30 had the town jumping.
This show was an example of the pulling power of The Bay. At the time, Kelly was at the top of his game, his previous five singles were the hits Before Too Long, Darling it Hurts, Leaps and Bounds, To Her Door and Dumb Things.
It was a huge way to see off 1987, and provided serious momentum for the summer months of 1988.
Mental As Anything, The Chantoozies and The Party Boys all played The Bay in the summer of 88'.
After such a memorable build-up, the finale to the summer did not disappoint.
The Angels played The Bay on February 28, the perfect exclamation mark to a summer like few others.
The Angels lead singer Doc Neeson said at the time the Lady Bay was a favourite venue for the band.
"Warrnambool has many people who enjoy going to the pubs, and this is the same with a lot of our audiences," Neeson said.
The Angels came to town in a shroud controversy, having performed an illegal show in Melbourne just days before. The band played an impromptu daytime show in Melbourne's City Square, thrilling fans but drawing the ire of some people working in nearby offices.
Melbourne City Council pulled the plug on the show and warned of possible legal action. The publicity created by the show ensured a sell-out at The Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.