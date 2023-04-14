Ratepayers say they will refuse to pay short-stay accommodation fee

There's a groundswell of support from Warrnambool home owners who rent out their properties, particularly those who do it only at May Races and Christmas time, to not pay the city council's $400 short-stay accommodation fee.
After initially floating that about 70 owners would be charged, the council has now sent out fee notices to 196 people, which were due to be paid on Friday.
One ratepayer, who does not want to be named for fear of reprisal by the council, said he would not be paying.
They said the lack of detail in the council's "money grab" was beyond belief and the failure to consult with Warrnambool ratepayers "unfortunately unsurprising".
"The great Warrnambool tradition of renting out your house and going to the beach for summer is over after more than 50 years," they said.
Under the council proposal any short-stay accommodation advertised on a website or otherwise, including through word of mouth, has to be registered and is liable to pay the $400 fee, or risk a fine of about $550.
The secretly held fear of a Warrnambool councillor is that prosecuting ratepayers who fail to pay might prove far more costly than the $80,000 the council stands to gain from the fee.
Other municipalities across the state have imposed similar charges to balance the ledger with traditional motels, many with the exemption that the charge does not apply to those properties rented out for less than 60 days a year.
"The council initially said it knew of 70 accommodation providers that this fee would apply to, but the lack of detail has allowed the council to now send out about 190 notice bills," the local homeowner said.
"That alone should be ringing alarm bells.
"Why didn't the council, during its extensive consultation process, seek information from those 70 property owners?
"Instead there was a survey put on the council website that about a dozen (14) people responded to and 11 of those 14 said they didn't own an AirBNB and it wouldn't have any impact on them.
"This fee is not justified."
The February 6 Warrnambool City Council meeting was told the new fee would generate $20,000 a year in revenue for the city council, but then 196 fee notices were issued - which could rake in nearly $80,000.
The ratepayer said the council law as it stood was that any property, part of a property or room, offered through advertising, including word of mouth, was liable to be levied the fee.
It's also understood the number of properties that could be levied could be far greater than the number who had currently received bills.
The ratepayer also questioned if those who rented out their properties for only a few days a year would be subject to the code of conduct when living in their properties.
"It's all a bit vague. If I'm living at home am I then subject to the code of conduct? Am I allowed on my deck after 11pm at night?" they questioned.
"This fee is an over-reach and there's a strong suggestion there will be a backlash, that people will not pay and that will leave the council in the insidious position where there has to be a decision made whether to prosecute land owners - potentially costing vastly more than the $80,000 money grab," they said.
The ratepayer also asked questions about whether properties registered would now be subject to commercial insurance or rates - or whether those hairdressers, gym owners or tradies currently working from home should pay commercial rates.
"This is a discriminatory council bylaw," they said.
"For most owners who AirBNB their properties full-time the policy and fee is not an issue, but the issue is in the detail or lack of detail.
"A lot of people will ignore the fee and that potentially will cause enormous embarrassment for the council."
Warrnambool Mayor Debbie Arnott said the council wanted property owners to pay the short-stay accommodation fee.
"Council's focus in the short-term is on compliance. Should an issue arise where a property would be in breach of the local law, council would move to enforcement," she said.
"Council has an expectation that people meet their obligations under the local law.
"The costs of enforcement are covered under the current complement of local laws officers.
"Council utilises the services of Fines Victoria for escalation of non-payment of fines and the administrative costs are borne by the person receiving the infringement notice."
Cr Arnott said consultation on the short-stay accommodation fee was open for an extended period with all members of the community given the opportunity to provide feedback, including short-stay accommodation providers, traditional accommodation providers, and all other members of the community.
She said different municipalities had approached short-stay accommodation fees in different ways.
"Council considered a number of benchmarks and determined the local law presented to the community for consultation was the most appropriate for Warrnambool," she said.
The mayor said the code of conduct did not apply to ratepayers when the property was not being used for short-stay accommodation.
She said council was not considering commercial rates for other ratepayers running businesses from their homes.
Plans to bring in a $400 charge and new local laws to govern holiday rentals were first mooted in 2021 but were dumped after the proposal sparked backlash in the wake of the pandemic lockdowns.
It was revived in the council's budget for the 2022-23 year and in December, a draft of the short-stay accommodation law was released for public feedback.
The council received 14 submissions to its plan with some wanting the fee to be adjusted depending on the size of the rental property.
Another said short-stay accommodation was impacting the amount of long-term rental properties which were having a profound effect on businesses trying to fill job vacancies.
"The impact of local families having to relocate elsewhere as they face the situation of being homeless is causing a further drain on skilled workers for out town and region," they said.
The motion to introduce the new local laws was passed in a 4-1 vote at the ordinary council meeting on February 6 this year after Cr Arnott declared it was time the council took the lead on the issue.
Cr Ben Blain opposed the move while Crs Vicki Jellie and Richard Ziegeler declared a conflict of interest and did not vote.
Cr Blain questioned the cost of enforcing the new laws and said it would be an additional administrative burden on the council and ratepayers.
"This isn't a step forward," he said.
Cr Blain said the new laws showed the council had not done enough to advocate for state legislation.
"This is our failure, not the state," he said.
He said it would not create equality or address the housing shortage in Warrnambool but Cr Arnott said it was not designed to alleviate the rental shortage, but aimed to help level the playing field between traditional accommodation providers and short-stay holiday rentals.
"Short-stay accommodation is largely unregulated," she said.
Cr Arnott said different bodies had approached the government about the issue, and AirBnb-style accommodation should be required to have certain safety standards.
"It's time we took a lead on this," she said.
While neighbouring Moyne Shire Council is also grappling with housing shortage issues, mayor Karen Foster said it was not looking to introduce a special charge.
