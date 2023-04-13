Three south-west footballers will make their debut for the undefeated Greater Western Victoria Rebels on Sunday, as part of a triple-header at Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval.
Warrnambool's Reggie Mast, Hamilton Kangaroos' Jack Jennings and Cobden's Ben McGlade are among seven debutantes for the Rebels ahead of its clash against Dandenong Stingrays.
The high number of debutantes comes due to player availability.
Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown said it was exciting to have seven debutantes wear the Rebels jumper for the first time.
"They will get their opportunity in what is always a big day in the Coates Talent League calendar to showcase their skills," she said. "We are excited for them and their families."
Mast, Jennings and McGlade join fellow south-west players Luamon Lual, Connor Byrne, Harry Keast, Flynn Penry and Rhys Unwin in the round four side.
South Warrnambool's George Stevens is unavailable for the clash, with the midfielder currently in Adelaide for an AFL Academy camp.
The Rebels are coming off a seven-point win over Geelong Falcon on Thursday, April 6, with Stevens recording a game-high 29 disposals and Keast laying an equal game-high seven tackles.
Meanwhile, the Rebels will hold a community coaching and players session at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Thursday, April 20.
The Rebels will train at Reid Oval from 10am, followed by a skills session for interested 14 and 15-year-old boy or girl. A coaching question-and-answer session with Rebels coaches David Loader and Sally Riley will conclude the day.
