Reggie Mast, Jack Jennings, Ben McGlade to debut for GWV Rebels

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
April 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Warrnambool's Reggie Mast is set to debut for the GWV Rebels on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Three south-west footballers will make their debut for the undefeated Greater Western Victoria Rebels on Sunday, as part of a triple-header at Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval.

