BOWLS: Warrnambool Bowls Club's Autumn Classic, runs Friday to Sunday, all day.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league round two, Warrnambool v Port Fairy, Reid Oval, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District league round two, Russells Creek v Dennington, Mack Oval, from 2.20pm.
FUNDRAISER: The Rotary Club of Warrnambool secondhand book sale, The Warrnambool Club, 86 Kepler Street, Saturday, 11am-4pm, Sunday, 11am-2pm. Author talk by Jock Serong on Saturday at 7pm.
MARKETS: Warrnambool Blak Market, first nations artists, creators and makers, Patloch Lane, 9am-1.30pm. Port Fairy Farmers' Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
FLOWERS: Flower arranging demonstrations, Port Fairy Uniting Church, from 1.30pm.
LITERATURE: Q-Lit Queer Victorian Festival of Words, workshops and masterclasses, Warrnambool Library 10am-4pm, artists' showcase, 6pm-10pm.
MUSIC: Family concert, St Brigid's Hall, Crossley, doors 6pm, dinner 6.30pm, show from 7.30pm.
SHOW: The Beanies EGG-straordinary Day! show for children aged three to eight, Lighthouse Theatre, 11am-11.55am.
MUSIC: Tank Dilemma, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
TALK: The Personal Journey of John Beks - from Geldrop, Holland to Port Fairy, Community House, from 2.30pm.
MUSIC: Country music, Johnny Lovett, City memorial Bowls Club, 1pm-5pm.
MARKETS: The Fresh Market Warrnambool, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm. Allansford Football Netball Club car boot sale, Allansford Recreation Reserve, 10am-2pm.
OPENING: Port Fairy Men's Shed community room, Port Fairy Showgrounds, from 10.30am.
ARTS: Collage Creatures, Warrnambool Art Gallery, for children seven and up, 10.30am-11.30am.
TALK: AFL premiership player Wayne Schwass mental health talk, Cobden Football and Netball Club, 7pm-9pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
