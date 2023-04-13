The Standard
AFL premiership player Wayne Schwass speaks mental health at Cobden Football Netball Club

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
April 13 2023
AFL premiership player and founder of PukaUp Wayne Schwass is teaming up with the Black Dog Institute to host a talk about mental health in south-west Victoria at Cobden Football Netball Club on April 19.
FRIDAY

BOWLS: Warrnambool Bowls Club's Autumn Classic, runs Friday to Sunday, all day.

