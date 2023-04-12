Allansford coach Rachael Mungean is welcoming the challenge of facing two of the Warrnambool District league's premier sides in consecutive weeks.
The Cats - who dismantled Old Collegians in the opening round - host Panmure in Saturday's round two clash, before taking on reigning premier Nirranda the following week.
"We've got two big tests the next couple of weeks," Mungean told The Standard.
"We've got Panmure and then we back it up with Nirranda. That's a big couple of weeks but in saying that it will give us the opportunity to see where we're at."
The Bulldogs, under new coach Rebecca Mitchell, lost to the Blues in round one by 19 goals and will be keen to bounce back.
Mungean said her side would have to be wary of the Bulldogs' height.
"They (Panmure) will be strong, they'll be tall," she said. "We've got to take our chances when we've got every opportunity to. So that's what our goals will be."
Mungean was delighted by her side's round one performance against the Warriors which it ultimately won 60-33.
"The flow that they had, the passing and the drive, the timing was on point," she said.
"They (Allansford) came off the court and they were actually quite surprised with themselves. It was a shock to their system because I used nine (players).
"The two younger under 17s came on for a quarter and they had a crack as well, so the connection with them two on the court as well, it didn't stop the flow of what was happening, so that was good."
Rebecca Hunt, who took time away after having kids, starred in her return for the Cats and was named their best player in the win.
In the past Hunt played goalie for the side but was utilised in a different position in the opening round.
"She's in the mid-court for us this time," Mungean said. "(There's) less pressure on her in the mid-court, so she doesn't have to score, she just has to feed. She did that beautifully."
