Banned trots trainer to contest $500k fraud case

A banned Terang harness racing trainer will contest criminal fraud charges relating to nearly $500,000.
A special mention hearing was held in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 12 in relation to the case of Tim McLean, 28.
The man was charged with four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception in November last year.
On Wednesday the court was told the charges, which relate to a total of $491,100, involved a female complainant who came into a significant inheritance and then had discussions with Mr McLean about investing in race horses.
Office of Public Prosecutions solicitor Chloe Eckersley said Mr McLean and the complainant had worked in the racing industry together for about four years prior to the alleged offending in early 2021.
She said it was the prosecution case that money was passed from the complainant to the accused man without any of the proposed purchases being made.
Shilpa Sringar, representing Mr McLean, said elements of the alleged offending were in dispute, including whether her client was dishonest and if he intended to permanently deprive the complainant of the funds.
It's understood the alleged victim is a 21-year-old woman.
The court heard the charges would be contested at a half-day committal hearing in the same court on July 4.
During his last court appearance in December, Mr McLean indicated he would plead guilty to driving matters, including driving while disqualified.
