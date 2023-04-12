Three men aged in their 20s have been filmed illegally cutting down trees for firewood in a forest near Casterton.
The South Australian men stole the red gum wood in September and October last year unbeknown to the fact they were being filmed on concealed cameras, which were planted in the Nangeela State Forest by Conservation Regulator authorised officers.
The Conservation Regulator set up the cameras as part of an operation targeting illegal firewood operations along the South Australian border.
Two of the men received infringements for illegal off-road driving under the Land Conservation (Vehicle Control) Regulations 2013, while all three were fined for cutting and taking the timber, a breach of the Forests Act 1958.
The fines totalled $4810.
Forest and Wildlife officer for the Barwon South West region Simon Donald said the fines should serve as a reminder to anyone thinking about taking timber from parks and forests.
"They will be caught and face consequences - no matter where they live," he said in a statement.
"Anyone illegally taking timber from public land is destroying wildlife habitat and putting our threatened native species at risk."
It's illegal in Victoria to cut and take timber from standing trees, or take fallen trees or branches from public land without authorisation.
The Conservation Regulator is targeting illegal firewood theft through Operation Hollows, a partnership with Parks Victoria and Forest Fire Management Victoria. Authorised Officers regularly patrol forests, parks and reserves and will penalise anyone attempting to take firewood illegally.
Firewood collection is permitted during two statewide seasons, one in autumn which is open now until June 30, and one in spring.
Across the Barwon South West region there are 15 firewood collection areas available. These include 10 in the far south-west and five in the Otways.
Across the Grampians region there are 32 sites. New firewood collection areas may also open throughout the season.
Anyone with information about illegal firewood theft or other environmental crimes can report it to DEECA on 136 186 and can remain anonymous.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
