The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Three men fined after stealing firewood from forest near Casterton

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 12 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A group of men aged in their 20s were filmed illegally cutting down trees in a forest near Casterton.
A group of men aged in their 20s were filmed illegally cutting down trees in a forest near Casterton.

Three men aged in their 20s have been filmed illegally cutting down trees for firewood in a forest near Casterton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.