The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Russells Creek coach Stacy Dunkley excited for round two against Dennington

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek playing coach Stacy Dunkley is looking forward to her side's round two clash against Dennington. File picture
Russells Creek playing coach Stacy Dunkley is looking forward to her side's round two clash against Dennington. File picture

Russells Creek playing coach Stacy Dunkley is eager to see how her side matches up against Dennington this Saturday at Mack Oval in round two of the Warrnambool and District league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.