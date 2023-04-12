Russells Creek playing coach Stacy Dunkley is eager to see how her side matches up against Dennington this Saturday at Mack Oval in round two of the Warrnambool and District league.
The Creekers snatched a thrilling one-goal victory against South Rovers in the opening round after a challenging off-season that had Dunkley worried if they would fill a side at one point.
"Let me tell you it's rewarding to have a side and it's rewarding to come away with a win after the last six weeks that I've had trying to fill a side," Dunkley told The Standard.
"It's been a bit of a headache so it's really nice to feel the other side of that dark sense.
"I'm just grateful to have a side, and to have a smile on the girls faces from a win is a good confidence boost for the start of the season so let's hope we can roll that forward."
The Dogs, Russells Creek's opponents this week, were the victims of a two-goal loss in round one and will provide a stern test for the Creekers.
Attacking pair Bonnie Winter and Carla Van Zyl will return for Russells Creek against a strong Dennington outift that features last year's player-voted league most valuable player Lena Wright, who shot 25 goals on debut for her new club.
"(I'm) looking forward to it," Dunkley said of the upcoming match.
"They had a close game with Timboon so it'll be interesting to get on court and see where we stand amongst the competition.
"I think it could go either way."
Attacker Zoe Murrells shone on debut for the Creekers in partnership with Sophie Morton, with Murrells definitely one to watch this weekend.
The former South Warrnambool player was named as her side's second best performer after scoring 29 goals while Morton added 19.
"She (Murrells) held her own really well in there and shot beautifully," Dunkley said.
