The conservation regulator is appealing for information after a 300-year-old red gum tree in south-west Victoria was illegally felled.
Authorised officers said the Woohlpooer State Forest incident occurred in the past two to three weeks, but more information was needed.
Red gums are home to native wildlife species including arboreal mammals and hollow nesting birds such as Powerful Owls. Those caught illegally taking timber from state forests face penalties of more than $9000 or one year in jail, or both.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 136 186.
Firewood collection is permitted during two statewide seasons, one in autumn which is open now until June 30, and one in spring.
Across the Barwon South West region there are 15 firewood collection areas available. These include 10 in the far south-west and five in the Otways.
Across the Grampians region there are 32 sites. New firewood collection areas may also open throughout the season.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
