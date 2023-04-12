The Standard
Appeal for information after 300-year-old tree in Woohlpooer State Forest illegally felled

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:43pm
The conservation regulator is appealing for information after a 300-year-old red gum tree in south-west Victoria was illegally felled.

