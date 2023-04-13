The money raised at this year's Rotary Club of Warrnambool second-hand book sale will go towards a community project supporting people in the final years of their life.
The funds raised will go towards Warrnambool and District Community Hospice's volunteer training program.
A talk will be held at the venue by international award-winning Port Fairy author Jock Serong on the Saturday from 7pm-8.30pm. Bookings are essential.
Rotary Club of Warrnambool president Anne Adams said the talk was something different and an extra reason to attend.
"It's about supporting someone local, even though he's known a lot further away than here," she said. "If no-one's writing new things then we haven't got the books to sell second-hand."
The event is on at 86 Kepler Street on Saturday, 11am-4pm and Sunday 11am-2pm.
People can drop off book donations at the venue between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday and Friday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.