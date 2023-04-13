The Standard
Rotary holding book sale to raise money for Warrnambool and District Community Hospice

Lillian Altman
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Rotary Club of Warrnambool's Judy Ross and Anne Adams with wares on offer at the second-hand book sale which is raising money for the Warrnambool and District Community Hospice. Picture by Sean McKenna
The money raised at this year's Rotary Club of Warrnambool second-hand book sale will go towards a community project supporting people in the final years of their life.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

