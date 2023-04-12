The Bendigo Jockey Club is famous for being the Nursery of Champions because of its proud history of champion horses recording their first wins at the track.
Tuesday's meeting at the BJC probably didn't have any horses that will add their name to the Nursery of Champion honour roll, but it did produce a first win for a promising young apprentice.
Dakotah Keane, who was raised in Koroit, produced a smart on-pace ride to guide Rusheen to victory for her boss, Mornington trainer Tony Noonan, in the Bendigo Aluminium Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
Noonan has trained many Group winners over the years, including a Bendigo Cup with Yammer.
Watching Keane win her first race on a horse from his stable gave the veteran trainer plenty to smile about.
"I've trained Bendigo Cup winners, but that was a great thrill,'' Noonan said.
"Young Dakotah has been with me for a while now and she never thought she'd ride a winner.
"It's her favourite horse and to ride her first winner she'll be an excited girl."
Keane's smile was as wide as the Bendigo track.
"It's a really good feeling,'' Keane said. "It's taken me a while to get there, I've run a lot of seconds.
"To do it on this horse for my boss, Tony, it means a lot more.
"I've ridden him since he came to our stable, he's my little pocket rocket."
