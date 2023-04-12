The elderly are among the hardest hit by the region's growing shortfall of qualified nurses.
With about 100 vacancies for registered nurses listed across the south-west coast, Western District Health Service director of aged care services Katherine Armstrong said recruitment problems in her sector had reached an apex.
"It has been a problem for a few years but it is magnified now," she said.
"There are shortages across the whole industry all across the country, it's not just local.
"There is an abundance of positions for applicants who are looking to work in all domains of nursing."
Eight full-time aged-care places are available at WDHS's Hamilton site, with four additional positions at Coleraine and Penshurst.
South West Healthcare people and culture executive Sheron Cook said the shortage of registered nurses had created a challenging environment for the health provider which had more than $400 million worth of redevelopment projects underway.
"Demand for nursing graduates in healthcare and aged care continues to grow, and at South West Healthcare we will continue to offer opportunities to support working enrolled nurses to continue their education if they wish to become a registered nurse," she said.
Portland District Health executive director of nursing, midwifery and aged care Ros Nagorcka also confirmed the Glenelg Shire health provider was searching for employees.
"Endorsed enrolled nurses are an integral part of our service, working in aged care, sub-acute, acute and theatre and we are constantly on the lookout for more staff," she said.
It comes as the the state government announced it would pay for the degrees of nursing students in a $270 million boost to Victoria's strained health system.
The next intake for South West TAFE's free Diploma of Nursing will be mid-year.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
