The Warrnambool community still loves seeing police on patrol - that's the feedback after a coffee with a cop session at Gateway Plaza on Wednesday morning.
Warrnambool police Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross said the information and community assurance initiative was all about listening to south-west residents and visitors.
"We got some very positive feedback from members of the public as well as some engagement with shopkeepers," he said.
"People love to see police on patrol - whether that's out on foot patrol in the streets or in shopping centres or marked police vehicles on the roads.
"Warrnambool and south-west residents do have concerns and there's nothing more direct than listening to those concerns and assessing that feedback.
"This project is about neighbourhood policing and engagement with the community.
"There's no particular issue that stands out, just that shopkeepers and the community love a visible police presence.
"That's something I'll take back to the station and try to implement."
Senior Sergeant Ross said in a time of need or an emergency community members just wanted to know local police members would respond in a timely manner.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.