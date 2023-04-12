The Standard
Feedback after coffee is people want to see a visible police presence

By Andrew Thomson
April 12 2023
Warrnambool police Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross (left) with community member Niv, who declined to give her surname. Feedback after coffee with a cop is people want to see a police presence. Pictures: Anthony Brady
The Warrnambool community still loves seeing police on patrol - that's the feedback after a coffee with a cop session at Gateway Plaza on Wednesday morning.

