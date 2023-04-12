Criminal gangs on the rampage, supermarkets targeted

Police believe two different criminal crews are involved in burglaries at Mortlake, Skipton and now Lismore.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a third supermarket was targeted at Lismore on Wednesday morning.
He said offenders unsuccessfully tried to break into the Lismore Foodworks store about 3am.
The offenders then went to the nearby Blue Yabby Cafe in High Street, where they gained entry by forcing open a door, searched through the cafe and stole food items.
Early Tuesday morning it's believed the same offenders forced entry to the Skipton IGA Supermarket.
About 2.30am Tuesday they used an angle grinder to gain entry through the rear of the Montgomery Street store.
It's not believed anything was taken.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said a light coloured sedan was seen in the area at the time and it was believed the Skipton and Lismore offending could be linked.
Also on Tuesday morning thieves broke into the Mortlake IGA Supermarket in Officer Street at 4.37am and stole cigarettes worth $30,000.
The detective said it was not known if that crime was linked to the other offences.
He said CCTV footage was being examined in relation to the Lismore supermarket and cafe offences.
"We would like to hear from anyone who saw a light coloured sedan in Lismore or Skipton parked near the targeted premises," he said, describing the offences as "smash-and grab" crimes.
"We are requesting that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage contact the Warrnambool police CIU (5560 1153) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
