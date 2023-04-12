Loud fence ribbons to be temporarily removed

Colourful ribbons tied to the fence of Warrnambool's St Joseph's Catholic Church to acknowledge the suffering of victims of childhood sexual abuse will soon be removed for maintenance works.
Father John Fitzgerald said the Lava Street wrought iron fence would be painted during the week of April 17 as part of the church's usual maintenance program.
He said dozens of colourful ribbons would be temporarily removed as part of the works.
The ribbons first appeared on the church fence in 2016 as part of the Loud Fence campaign, which began in Ballarat and soon gained global traction for its brightly coloured displays aimed at supporting clergy abuse victims, survivors and their families.
Ballarat-based abuse survivor Peter Blenkiron visited Warrnambool that year to tie the ribbons and was later joined by Father John.
Supporters and survivors have continued to tie ribbons in the years since, more recently in February this year as a display of solidarity on the day of Cardinal George Pell's funeral.
Father John this week told The Standard the church had paid respect to those who had tied ribbons, which would be removed and cared for while the fence was painted.
"The ribbons convey a message of support for victims and all those affected by sexual abuse over the years by church personnel," he said.
A Warrnambool Loud Fence coordinator said the removed ribbons would be safely stored and re-tied once painting was completed.
