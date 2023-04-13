A holidaymaker says a Warrnambool caravan park needs more CCTV cameras after several of his bicycles were stolen.
Richard Pascoe, from Melbourne, said three bicycles the family and friends had with them at Surfside Caravan Park were taken on Thursday, April 6.
Warrnambool City Council told The Standard there were some CCTV cameras in council-owned caravan parks.
Mr Pascoe said CCTV cameras worked as a deterrent.
"They need to have CCTV footage all around the park so if it does happen at least people have something to look at," he said.
"Bicycles and other camping equipment continually get stolen so solutions must be discussed, not the events after."
He said the incident wouldn't deter the family from visiting again over Easter.
A WCC spokesman said during peak times paid, professional security guards were deployed at the caravan park nightly.
"CCTV cameras are already installed in common areas including the park entrance/exit, office and camp kitchen," he said.
"Cameras are a deterrent and may assist police during the investigation of a crime, but to prevent opportunistic theft we encourage campers to secure their property at all times."
Warrnambool police officer-in-charge Acting Senior Sergeant Stuart Revell confirmed the bicycles were reported stolen on April 6, with another two taken on April 8, and one on April 9.
He said the bicycles were unsecured and had not been recovered.
Acting Senior Sergeant Revell said thefts happened during the peak holiday tourist times.
"People aren't locking up their bicycles," he said.
"We urge people to lock their bikes to the caravan or near the caravan. Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
