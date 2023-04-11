The Standard
The meeting was abandoned at 6.50am due to track conditions

AT
By Andrew Thomson
April 12 2023
Races abandoned after overnight rain
Warrnambool district racing trainers Symon Wilde, Matty Williams, Lindsay Smith and Adam Chambers will have to cool their heels on Wednesday with the Ballarat meeting called off due to overnight rain.

