Races abandoned after overnight rain

Warrnambool district racing trainers Symon Wilde, Matty Williams, Lindsay Smith and Adam Chambers will have to cool their heels on Wednesday with the Ballarat meeting called off due to overnight rain.
The meeting was abandoned at 6.50am due to track conditions involving surface water.
Racing Victoria advised that Wednesday's meeting at Ballarat has been abandoned due to surface water.
Ballarat received 12mm of rain overnight Tuesday and with rain continuing today the surface was not expected to improve, leading to the decision to abandon the meeting in the interests of horse and rider safety.
Warrnambool trainers are busy gearing up for the annual three-day May Racing Carnival on Tuesday, May 1, Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3.
