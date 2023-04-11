The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

There's also a chance of a thunderstorm

AT
By Andrew Thomson
April 12 2023 - 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a bit gloomy looking north up Warrnambool's Kepler Street at 7am. There's a chance of a thunderstorm.
It was a bit gloomy looking north up Warrnambool's Kepler Street at 7am. There's a chance of a thunderstorm.

The benchmark for coolness has been reached, with the Bureau Of Meteorology issuing a sheep graziers weather alert on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.