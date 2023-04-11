The benchmark for coolness has been reached, with the Bureau Of Meteorology issuing a sheep graziers weather alert on Wednesday morning.
Sheep farmers across the south-west have been warned that cold temperatures, rain and showers and northerly winds are expected during Wednesday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
A strong marine wind warning has also been issued for the west coast.
Across the south-west it will be cloudy with a very high chance of rain, becoming less likely later tonight.
There's also a chance of a thunderstorm.
The bureau is leaving it's options open in terms of rainfall with Warrnambool expected to receive between 4 and 25mm of rain.
There's a 50 per cent chance of 10mm.
Winds will be from the north-west to north-easterly 20 to 30 km/h tending west to south-westerly 20 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon, then turning south to south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the evening.
Warrnambool, Colac, Mortlake and Port Fairy are expecting 19 degrees, with 17 at Hamilton, Ararat, Casterton and Heywood.
A low pressure system and associated trough is forecast to move over western Bass Strait today, before moving north-east across Victoria and weakening early on Thursday.
Winds are forecast to tend warmer north-easterly on Friday ahead of a cold front which will move over western Victoria on Saturday.
For the days ahead, Thursday partly cloudy 19, Friday mostly sunny 23, Saturday showers (between 4-20mm of rain) with a top in the mid to high teens, Sunday scattered showers 14 and Monday a partly cloudy 18.
