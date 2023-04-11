A proposed Warrnambool-based air taxi service could be one step closer with Deakin University coming to the table to offer its nation-leading hydrogen research.
V-Star Powered Lift chief executive officer Tony Laws said he was working closely with the university to investigate how its Hycel facility could help power a second generation fleet.
If successful, he said about 10-15 powered lift vehicles could operate as an app-based charter service capable of transporting eight passengers to Melbourne in as little as half an hour by 2026.
"Initially they will still have a normal engine in them, but eventually they'll have a hydrogen power system as well which will produce the electricity that powers the motors," he said.
"It's to get it to be almost completely sustainable. Eventually will be completely taken over by a hydrogen system, but we're a long way from that.
"The problem with hydrogen is you've got to keep it cool and that's where we're looking to organisations like Deakin to help us develop the container systems."
University chief executive officer Alistair McCosh said the organisation was keenly working with Mr Laws.
"We've been in discussions with Tony for a number of years now in regards to what he wants to do in the aviation vertical takeoff and landing sector," he said.
"Deakin is always interested in partnerships and one of the things Tony mentioned was where do they go regarding hydrogen.
"This isn't something for next year, but rather down the track. Aviation is certainly one of the areas where hydrogen may play a role in de-carbonisation of jet fuel to a hydrogen-based system.
"At Deakin we're happy to continue the discussions and where there are opportunities we'll certainly explore them with V-Star and Tony and the team there."
Mr McCosh said the hydrogen hub was on-track to open at the end of next year.
"The roof is going onto the research facility, we're tracking well in terms of getting into the space by the end of the year which is really exciting," he said.
"Once we're in, we want to explore all options for partnerships around the transport sector and the de-carbonisation of heavy diesel in particular.
"We're in our infancy but it's something which will be our focus for a long time to come."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
