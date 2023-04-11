The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool-based V-Star Powered Lift working with Deakin University's Hycel to power air taxis

JG
By Jessica Greenan
April 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the fleet, including (top to bottom) the Trifan 600, Aero 3, AW609 and Aero 2.
An artist's impression of the fleet, including (top to bottom) the Trifan 600, Aero 3, AW609 and Aero 2.

A proposed Warrnambool-based air taxi service could be one step closer with Deakin University coming to the table to offer its nation-leading hydrogen research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.