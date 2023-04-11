Speeders and young drink drivers remain concerns for police

Speeding drivers remain a concern for south-west police, as well as young motorists being caught drink driving the morning after a night out.
Senior Sergeant Stuart Revell said the main issue for south-west police during statewide Operation Nexus over the long weekend was speed drivers caught between 10km/h and 25km/h over the limit.
"That was where the most offences were detected," he said.
"It was in general terms a very good weekend, with no fatalities in the region.
"We are still seeing issues in relation to young inexperienced drivers being intercepted, tested and being found to be drink driving the morning after a night out.
"That's been an area of concern for at least the past six months.
"Young drivers need to be aware that they may not be under the legal limit after just a few hours sleep, particularly if they are probationary drivers subject to a zero blood alcohol limit."
Senior Sergeant Revell urged drivers to slow down and drive to conditions.
"Generally we were pleased, especially considering that there were cold and wet conditions, which impacted visibility and made road surfaces slippery," he said.
