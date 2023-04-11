Police have raised concerns about road design and signage after a single-vehicle collision that resulted in tree branches spearing through an out-of-control vehicle near Framlingham.
A police spokesman said the result of two single-vehicle collisions, near Framlingham and Simpson in recent days, highlighted concerns about road design and drivers driving to road conditions.
"These couple of collisions were more about road design than driver error," he said.
"Some back roads are just not made for the speeds drivers are travelling."
On Thursday evening last week a local woman in her mid 20s was lucky to survive a collision with a mature tree which resulted in branches penetrating the interior of a Peugeot hatch.
"She was exceptionally lucky," the police spokesman said.
The collision happened about 200 metres east of the intersection of Warrumyea Road and Mooneys Road, midway between Framlingham, Panmure and Purnim.
The driver failed to negotiate a tight left-hand bend, lost control and collided with a mature tree at about 7.30pm.
The police spokesman said intermittent rain in recent days made driving hazardous and roads slippery with oil residue.
"It had been raining on Thursday night. It was horrible driving conditions," he said.
"People need to be aware of road conditions and drive accordingly.
"That section of road needs to undergo revision.
"There's a 40km/h sign 150 metres back from that section and one reduce speed sign."
The police officer said there was also degradation of the road surface.
"This driver wasn't going fast, but lost control and ran straight into the mature tree," he said.
"The branches entered the vehicle. The car looked like it had been popped open by a can opener.
"It was surprising the driver did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
"The airbags did not deploy, which may have been due to the vehicle's roof damage. The driver was very fortunate."
There was another single vehicle collision on Sunday near Simpson involving a HiLux utility, which slid off a slippery road into a ditch after rain.
Late last month a senior Mortlake police officer urged drivers to slow down after attending three potentially fatal single-vehicle collisions in a week.
Mortlake police Acting Sergeant Jo Wastell said all the drivers were lucky to walk away from the crash scenes.
She said driving on unfamiliar roads and distraction seemed to be common threads.
There have already been six deaths on south-west roads this year with fatal collisions near Mortlake, Coleraine, Timboon, Illowa, Hamilton and Garvoc.
"We are urging drivers to drive to the conditions," Acting Sergeant Wastell said at the time.
"Any one of these collisions could have been a fatality. Err on the side of caution. Just because it's a 100km/h zone doesn't mean that you need to travel at that speed.
"It's far more important to get to your destination safely," she said.
