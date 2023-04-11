Peter Anderson was coach when I made my senior debut with Port Fairy. I can still remember that first game, I was selected to play at centre-half-back and my opponent was Richard Umbers. History shows Richard Umbers turned out to be a very good footballer in his own right as he went on to play a few games for the Brisbane Lions. I selected as pick four in the 1988 national draft to North Melbourne. It was the same draft that South Warrnambool's Leon Cameron was selected as pick seven and Brad Sholl went as pick 32. The funny thing is years later Sholly was the captain-coach of Port Fairy when I came back to play in 2005.