John, before we talk about your sporting highlight where did your footy career begin?
I started off playing for Port Fairy in the junior grades. I've got fond memories of playing in the under 14s under our captain John Conlan. I went on to play in the under 16s and under 18s before making my senior debut for Port Fairy as a 16-year-old against South Warrnambool.
Can you remember who your first senior coach was at Port Fairy?
Peter Anderson was coach when I made my senior debut with Port Fairy. I can still remember that first game, I was selected to play at centre-half-back and my opponent was Richard Umbers. History shows Richard Umbers turned out to be a very good footballer in his own right as he went on to play a few games for the Brisbane Lions. I selected as pick four in the 1988 national draft to North Melbourne. It was the same draft that South Warrnambool's Leon Cameron was selected as pick seven and Brad Sholl went as pick 32. The funny thing is years later Sholly was the captain-coach of Port Fairy when I came back to play in 2005.
What was it like being drafted at pick four in the 1988 national draft to North Melbourne?
Let's just say it created a bit of interest. John Kennedy was the senior coach at North Melbourne but I played in the under 19s and Denis Pagan was the coach. Denis was before his time. He took no nonsense. Denis was straight up and down the road. He was direct with his messages. I've got the upmost respect for him. His record as a senior coach is well documented as a two-time premiership coach with North Mebourne and with an ounce of luck he could have had three flags to his name.
I had a couple of solid seasons with the under 19s and reserves but my behaviour off the footy field was not the best. It would be fair to say it caused some concern with the hierarchy at the Roos.
Wayne Schimmelbush had taken over as the senior coach at the Roos. I thought I had played good in a practice game against Hawthorn in 1991 but Shimma asked me to leave at the end of 1991 and I was drafted to Geelong.
Who was the senior coach with Geelong?
Malcolm Blight was the coach. I booted five goals in a reserves game and I thought things were going good but Blighty had warned me about my off-field behaviour. Blighty told me they were thinking of sacking John Barnes or me and in the end I got the sack.
Denis Pagan was coaching at Essendon and he reached out to me. I ended going to Essendon and injured the AC joint in my shoulder playing in the reserves and spent eight weeks on the sidelines.
Where did your footy career head after your time with Essendon?
I went over and played at West Adelaide under Neil Kerley and then had a stint with North Adelaide before returning in the back half of the 1994 season to play four games with Port Fairy under Ronnie Wearmouth.
My job was in Adelaide so it just didn't make sense going back to play footy at Port Fairy. I started playing footy in Adelaide again with a side called Happy Valley in the amateurs and while I was playing for them I snapped my right leg which meant the end of that season.
I ended up coming back to Melbourne and played with Port Melbourne under Shane Molloy. It was through Shane's coaching that I got a game with the VFL state side which played at the MCG in 1995 as a curtain raiser to the famous game which saw the great Ted Whitten driven around the boundary line.
John, would it be fair to say you jammed a lot into your footy career?
I suppose the answer would be yes, but I achieved a few other things. I went and played at Box Hill under John Murphy before going back to play at Port Melbourne. Unfortunately, I broke my ankle and had time on the sidelines.
A mate of mine was playing at Rochester in 2000 and he encouraged me to have a season there before I took over as the playing-coach at Seymour in 2001. We never made the finals.
The 2002 season saw me play for Bendigo Diggers and then I decided to play at Moonee Valley for 2002, 2003 and 2004. I started the 2005 season with Moonee Valley but decided to go back to Port Fairy to play out the season under Brad Sholl.
My good mate Ronnie Burns came down to play with the Seagulls. We lost the grand final to Terang Mortlake. A lack of discipline never helped our chances in the grand final. We had a tough game against Koroit in the preliminary final and I think that took a bit of steam out of us. Ronnie took over as playing coach at Berwick and I played there for two years. My footy career was fast coming to a close and a mate asked if I wanted to play for St Kilda City. I committed for two years and was lucky enough to play in the 2009 premiership side with St Kilda City.
John, do you have any regrets about your footy career?
I suppose my biggest regret was letting my family, coaches and teammates down. My family have been my biggest supporters not only in football but also in life. I was blessed to have great parents and siblings and I sometimes wonder what could have happened if I concentrated on my footy.
Friendships from footy have been a big thing for me and one of those is with Ronnie Burns. Ronnie and I are partners in Yambuk Labour and Solutions where we supply labour to various parts of the state.
