Under the Auld Pump: Former Port Fairy footballer John McNamara lifts lid on career

By Tim Auld
Updated April 11 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 12:47pm
John McNamara has turned his focus to his business Yambuk Labour and Solutions alongside Ronnie Burns. Picture by Sean McKenna.
John, before we talk about your sporting highlight where did your footy career begin?

