Tehan calls on federal government to reinstate $40 million and honour $275 pre-election promise

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
MP calls for roads funding in federal budget
The Labor Party needs to reinstate $40 million of funding cut from south-west roads as a matter of urgency, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.

