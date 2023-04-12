MP calls for roads funding in federal budget

The Labor Party needs to reinstate $40 million of funding cut from south-west roads as a matter of urgency, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
Mr Tehan said he would continue to lobby for the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) funds to be returned in the May federal budget.
"Roads is the big issue and even with the rain just over the Easter weekend, we have seen more potholes appearing," he said. "Sadly, we've seen potholes reappearing where they have been repaired. We need - as a matter of urgency - funding for our roads."
Mr Tehan has repeatedly called for the federal government to explain why it had cut funding for south-west roads. "At a minimum that $40 million needs to be restored and I will continue to keep advocating to have that cut overturned," he said.
Mr Tehan said he was particularly concerned about the stretch of Princes Highway between Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
"Once again there was an enormous amount of traffic on that road over the Easter weekend and it showed there is urgent attention needed to improve it," he said.
Mr Tehan also called on the federal government to deliver its pre-election promise of a $275 reduction in power bills for all Australians. "The Albanese Labor government made a very clear commitment on 94 occasions before the election that they would reduce power bills by $275," he said. "Obviously there has been no sign of them honouring that commitment."
Mr Tehan said south-west households were struggling to make ends meet.
His comments came as treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government's support package would help take the sting out of spiking energy prices, with $1.5 billion in electricity bill assistance to form the centrepiece of the budget.
"There will be assistance for people with cost of living pressures and that will be a centrepiece of the May budget," Mr Chalmers said.
But Mr Tehan said whether the cost saving would be passed on to all Australians remained to be seen.
"What the treasurer has said at this stage remains speculation and we've got to wait and see what's in the budget," he said. "We will wait and see what happens but it seems they may offer some sort of reduction to some people but not others."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.