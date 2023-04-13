Harris + Wood now cater for the rural/lifestyle market Advertising Feature

Real estate agent Tom Symons says you can count on Harris + Wood to exceed expectations from the minute you walk through the door. Picture supplied.

Harris + Wood Real Estate believes knowledge, experience and communication is the key to happy clients.

Founded by Danny Harris and Matthew Wood about seven years ago, the Warrnambool agency offers residential, commercial, and now rural real estate.

Real estate agent Tom Symons says in a changing market, the qualities mentioned earlier means agents can make better informed decisions on their clients' properties.

"Communication like a marriage, sometimes it's both good news and bad news," Tom says.

"But it's the clear and transparent communication that rides the wave throughout a property transaction."

Tom says Harris + Wood constantly seek best practises worldwide for their clients and provide advantages typically only metro consumers are availed.

"We're rising above the rest in every possible way and putting in the extra effort with our industry leading marketing, including exclusive styling and staging to elevate the presentation of the properties," he says.

"You can count on us to exceed expectations from the minute you walk through our door.

"Our business' backbone is a repeat and referral business, our clients are not just a property sale, they are also part of our community and our lives.

"So, its acknowledging them more when we aren't wearing a suit."

Tom says the forecast for real estate certainly sees challenges ahead, considering the industry ebbs and flows based on interest rates and lending.

"Given the South West has typically been more resilient than the cities, the population is still growing and the farming industry is going well, which the South West relies on," he says.

"We believe we can outperform the market regardless of what comes our way."

Tom says an aspect of his job he enjoys is interacting with people at work, the supermarket, school and sporting, or community events.

"You grow with them and their families, building these relationships both in the office and in the community makes for a great place to live," he says.

Tom says Harris + Wood offers its services to the growing rural and lifestyle property markets on the doorstep of Warrnambool.

"It's the small advantages of having an agent dedicated to the rural and lifestyle sector that can lead to a result exceeding expectation," he says.