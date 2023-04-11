For years Terang's Caytlyn Sharp has soldiered through the debilitating pain of endometriosis as she chases her athletics dreams.
The 20-year-old track and field star was first diagnosed with the condition - where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus - when she was just 12 and has since had many days of competition impacted by the gruelling discomfort it causes.
The T/F20 disability classified athlete had never pulled out of an event because of the chronic disease until late March, when she scratched herself from the para-athletics ambulant 100-metre women's race at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Brisbane.
"I was extremely unwell and just had really bad endometriosis pains," Sharp said.
"I had to scratch from that event which was really sad because I had planned to also catch up with my friends the night before as well but I was in too much pain and had to cancel on them as well.
"Then not being able (to meet) with some of the ones I hadn't seen in over a year at the last nationals was quite upsetting as well."
According to the World Health Organisation endometriosis affects roughly 10 per cent of reproductive age women and girls globally and has no known cure.
Symptoms listed are severe, life-impacting pain during periods, sexual intercourse, bowel movements and/or urination, chronic pelvic pain, abdominal bloating, nausea, fatigue, and sometimes depression, anxiety, and infertility.
"It's just like really bad pains, cramping and kind of at the point where my body is that tired that I can't do anything," Sharp said.
"My body just sort of goes into shutdown and just doesn't want to move or do anything."
The Terang native takes medications such as Ponstan to treat the pain but acknowledged she would just have to "deal with it", saying surgery was expensive and only an option for very serious cases.
Dealing with it, is normally what she does on competition days although her results have consequentially suffered in those instances.
"I'm a very determined person so normally if I'm in a lot of pain I just push through and compete," she said.
Sharp said she knew of many high-level athletes impacted by the endometriosis, saying most people were really understanding.
She hopes to see awareness of the chronic disease rise.
"I think that it's horrible how many people have it and how little can be done about it," she said. "My sister's had it since she was about the same age, except hers affected her study life. She had a month and a half off school in year 12 through her exams and everything just due to constant pain every day.
"She's dealt with it a lot worse than I have. As I am getting older it is getting a lot worse."
Sharp was asked to compete in the VIRTUS Global Games in Paris in July but has instead decided to take a break from competition and social media for a while to focus on training and her mental health.
