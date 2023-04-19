A visiting New Zealand pasture-based flexible milking options expert is predicting a surge of interest in different milking routines in Australia.
FarmWise farm consultant Brent Boyce, who fostered and developed the concept of flexible milking options in his home country, has toured Australia this month and found growing interest in the concept.
Mr Boyce, who coined the terms 3-in-2 and 10-in-7 milkings, is encouraging all farmers to look at different options that could create lifestyle and profitability benefits.
"It's a bit foreign for some farmers in Australia but there's a lot of surprise about what is possible," he said.
"It means you can have a sleep-in on a dairy farm - that's something unheard of for centuries."
Less than 40 per cent of New Zealand farmers milk twice a day all year and Mr Boyce encourages Australian farmers to at least look at the options.
"It's coming... there's a tsunami of interest because people can see they can make a difference in their lives and businesses," he said.
"We live in a volatile climate and we have to be flexible in how we approach businesses. I don't tell a farmer what to do but I make a lot of suggestions."
Mr Boyce said farmers who have a robust pasture-based dairy system won't lose production if they follow some simple ways of changing but they stand to make more money, improve their mental health, gain significant lifestyle benefits and get happier and healthier cows.
"People ask if they will lose production, when I answer that you'll make more profit it probably answers the question for them," he said.
FarmWise is a consultancy business within Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) and Mr Boyce's Australian tour was supported by the DemoDAIRY Foundation.
Mr Boyce has 28 years of experience as a dairy farm consultant, including being named New Zealand's farm consultant of the year in 2016.
He describes flexible milking as a "game changer", and came up with the term '3-in-2' in 2001, while working with a farmer who had reverted to 16-hour milkings.
"He was doing cups on at 5am, 9pm and 1pm the next day but it was too tough. He was getting smashed and the cows were struggling," he said.
"I said to myself - does it have to be a true 16-hour milking - it could be a different split, so we did 5am, 7pm and 11am the next day which became a 14-16-18-hour split."
The concept gained traction.
"More farmers thought it was a good idea from Christmas because the cows didn't lose production because they'd already peaked. I called it 3-in-2 and that became internationally quite famous."
In 2018 at a FarmWise conference, senior LIC scientist Steve Davis spoke on udder health.
"Steve said it was possible to milk cows twice a day twice a week and stimulate the udders enough and have similar production. The afternoon milkings rescue the udder tissue memory so it thinks it's on twice a day," he said.
"It fired me up. We had 14-a-week on twice a day, 7-a-week once a day or in the middle 3-in-2 was 10 and a half milkings a week. I had a lightbulb moment - could we do other formats such as 11-in-7 or 10-in-7 and fill in the gaps."
Mr Boyce said cows were way more flexible than people and you could choose any milking regime.
Farm machinery specialists Swayn & McCabe have recently added new brands to their already extensive line-up of tractor and farm machinery equipment.
The new brands include Jaylor, Maschio Gaspardo, Howard and Kioti, offering a diverse range of options to farmers across Western Victoria.
With a reputation for providing quality machinery and excellent customer service, Swayn & McCabe has become a trusted name in the agricultural industry.
Their decision to stock these new brands is a reflection of their commitment to providing their customers with a broader range of quality products.
Jaylor is a renowned manufacturer of feed mixers with a patented design to allow increased efficiency and accuracy when mixing feed. Maschio Gaspardo is a leading producer of mulchers, tillage and seeding equipment that offer farmers a range of high-quality machinery designed to enhance crop yields and improve efficiency.
Howard, a long-established Australian brand, has a strong reputation for producing durable and reliable farm machinery such as slashers and cultivation equipment. And the inclusion of Kioti, a popular brand of small and utility tractors, will also provide farmers with a range of reliable and efficient options for their small or hobby farming needs.
Swayn & McCabe has team members located across Western Victoria to provide sales and servicing to local farmers. With their broad range of products and services, Swayn & McCabe has become the go-to destination for farmers.
Whether you need a feed mixer, a tillage tool, a tractor or any other farm machinery, Swayn & McCabe has got you covered. With more than 70 years of experience providing quality equipment and service, they can advise you on the best machinery for your farm.
Branches are located in Ballarat, Warrnambool and Colac, or contact your nearest branch to arrange your local rep to visit.
The Vet Group vision is to be providers of a complete animal health service to your dairy farm, which includes a 24/7 emergency service for animals in urgent need of veterinary assistance.
The Vet Group provides services and product sales with welfare needs and puts environmental and food safety stewardship at the forefront.
The veterinarians bring with them the full support and experience of our entire team.
The Vet Group also has a team of techs who provide on-farm services, such as teatsealing, lameness work, disbudding, weighting of animals, blocking of bulls and much more.
The Vet Group philosophy is that preventive programs are highly effective and save on expensive treatments when things go wrong.
They are able to be organised when it suits, they minimise animal health losses, they are cost effective, and they make the running of the farm a lot smoother.
Planning for the right interventions tailored to an individual farm becomes part of the normal annual program.
Our dairy vets are assigned to individual farms so there is an ongoing understanding of the farm business, its historic animal health issues and its performance goals.
An annual review of performance across all aspects of animal husbandry, including milk quality, reproduction and replacement stock rearing provides an opportunity for one of our team to review the year and plan for future interventions.
Vaccinations, drenching, trace element supplements, mating programs, bull management and milk quality will all have the potential to reduce losses.
The Vet Group on-farm services include:
As a Scottish national working with an Irish family in South West Victoria, Gregor Mews has come to learn a lot about the Australian dairy industry.
Apart from his on-the-job experience, the 24-year-old was sponsored by the DemoDAIRY Foundation to participate on the Don Campbell Young Dairy Network Gippsland study tour to Tasmania.
Mr Mews said the tour had helped him to build on his knowledge and understanding of the business of dairying and enabled him to contribute more to the dairy industry in the region.
He is employed by Harper and Oonagh Kilpatrick on their Nine Mile Creek farm at Koroit, working on a 482 Visa and hopes to become a permanent resident.
Mr Mews, who hails from Fort William on the west coast of Scotland, decided in November 2019 to pursue an Australian adventure.
Trained as a chef, it was relatively easy to secure a position in the hospitality industry in Melbourne but when COVID lockdowns occurred, Mr Mews moved to rural work under the terms of his working holiday visa, reawakening his passion for dairy farming.
"I don't think I'd go back to being a chef," he said.
"I get far too much enjoyment out of dairy farming.
"It's rewarding to look after and maintain your livestock in optimum health and to know you're part of a team producing a product that is so nutritious in its original state, and has health benefits that can help athletes achieve outstanding results and feed people from cradle to grave."
He does have dairying in his blood.
"My father's family were in dairying. He tells me it was a sad day for him and the family when the hard decision was taken to sell," he said.
"As a teenager in Scotland, I gravitated to working with school friends on their dairy farms during school holidays."
Since joining the Kilpatrick team, Mr Mews has been encouraged to learn and develop his passion. He has undertaken several courses, including Cups on Cups Off, Pastures for Profits, AI (Breeding Betsy), Nutrition Fundamentals, Chemical Users Course and Chainsaw Course.
Mr Mews said the tour helped him to understand more about the real issues facing the dairy industry.
"We got to hear many different aspects of the dairy industry, including about farmers' mental health and legal matters," he said.
"There's a lot to it; it's not just milking cows."
Mr Mews will be working for new owners after the Kilpatrick family sold one of their farms.
Having decided to make South West Victoria his home, Mr Mews aims to progress to dairy farm management and then possibly dairy farm ownership.