Festival keeps costs down for punters

Updated April 11 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 8:26am
Festival president Adele MacDonald said the committee was aware of the financial pressures in the current climate. It has not increased ticket prices for 2023.
As the cost of groceries, energy, petrol and mortgages continue to rise, one south-west festival has committed to staying affordable.

