Festival keeps costs down for punters

As the cost of groceries, energy, petrol and mortgages continue to rise, one south-west festival has committed to staying affordable.
The Koroit Irish Festival has resisted a rise in prices, keeping its tickets at the same rate as 2022.
The full weekend ticket has stayed at $50, while the Saturday-Sunday ticket is $25. Children under 18 are free.
Festival president Adele MacDonald said her committee was aware of the financial pressures of the current climate.
"Everyone knows how much the cost of living has continued to rise and it's not an easy time for anyone," Mrs MacDonald said.
"As a festival committee we decided it would be great to play a small part in helping to ease those pressures.
"The way we could do that is by keeping our ticket prices the same as they were in 2022.
"It was a big decision, the festival is run by a committee of 20 community volunteers and costs a lot to put on each year.
"We are lucky to have great sponsors and grant sources, but we do rely heavily on our ticket sales as well.
"But we banked on the support of people buying their tickets, which thankfully so many already have, and it is great to be able to not have to raise the prices."
Mrs MacDonald said four years ago the festival went to online ticket sales, a move which had been a game-changer.
She said having the vast majority of the tickets pre-purchased online took the pressure off the committee because it created a clear budget to work with.
She said this has not only had a positive financial impact, but had helped retain volunteers.
"Because we can plan the festival with certainty, it does make it a lot easier and a lot more enjoyable.
"When that happens it means everyone wants to stay involved, it doesn't become a burden."
The Koroit Irish Festival attracts 4000 people each year, doubling the town's population.
A report from Moyne Shire Council showed the 2022 Koroit Irish Festival brought an increase in spending of $1.53 million compared to a normal weekend in the town.
This number was up 27 per cent from the previous year.
The Koroit Irish Festival will be held on the weekend of April 28-30, with tickets now on sale at the festival's Facebook page and website.
