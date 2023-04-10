The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Local councils call for cyber security support

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated April 11 2023 - 11:17am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cyber attacks are becoming a major threat to Australia's national security and after recent hacks, it's clear local governments are in the firing line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.