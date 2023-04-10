The Standard
Richard Wearmouth wins masters series 300-metre final at 2023 Stawell Gift

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 12 2023 - 3:18pm, first published April 10 2023 - 6:00pm
Richard Wearmouth celebrates winning the Legends Masters Series 300-metre final at Stawell on Monday. Picture by Meg Saultry
Warrnambool's Richard Wearmouth has waited 60 years to finally taste success at the Stawell Gift.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

