Nirranda's Hannah Rippon credits strong friendships for her longstanding playing career, as the midcourter gets ready to play her 200th club game for the Blues on Saturday.
Growing up with the club at her back door, Rippon started at Nirranda as a junior netballer and hasn't left, becoming a mainstay in its B grade outfit over the years.
Rippon said the team aspect of netball was one of the biggest reasons she continues to play, as well as the social and fitness benefits.
"I was brought up in Nirranda," she said. "Lots of good friends out there and it's a really good group to play with."
Still getting the hang of it but it's really good to be back with all the girls and playing.- Hannah Rippon
Rippon's family remain heavily involved in the club, with dad Potts working the gate at home games, while mum Leanne is a mainstay on the sidelines.
The 32-year-old is relishing being back on the court this season, missing the 2022 season following the birth of her first daughter Stella, in December 2021.
"It's been really good, we've only had one game, so still getting the hang of it but it's really good to be back with all the girls and playing," she said.
Rippon, an occupational therapist, took on the role as primary carer for her team last year, flanking the sidelines as they went on to reach a grand final against eventual premier Merrivale.
She said finals was the ultimate goal this year, but held little expectation of what the season would bring just yet.
"You always play towards finals but it's only the second round so it's hard to know how we'll go," she said. "We are a little bit of a different side compared to last year but we'll take each week as it comes and hope for the best."
She credited Nirranda's recent success - including finals appearances for all three senior squads in 2022 - to the players' bonds both on-and-off the netball court.
"We've been quite lucky, the netball (at Nirranda) has been quite strong in the last few years," she said. "I think it comes down to just a great group of girls, and you have to work as a team to be successful."
Rippon's milestone comes in an away game against Timboon on Saturday.
