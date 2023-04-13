The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Nirranda netballer Hannah Rippon brings up 200 club games

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 13 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Rippon and one-year-old daughter Stella McDowall ahead of Rippon's 200th club game for Nirranda this weekend. Picture by Sean McKenna
Hannah Rippon and one-year-old daughter Stella McDowall ahead of Rippon's 200th club game for Nirranda this weekend. Picture by Sean McKenna

Nirranda's Hannah Rippon credits strong friendships for her longstanding playing career, as the midcourter gets ready to play her 200th club game for the Blues on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.