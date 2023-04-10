Two of Warrnambool's brightest young runners shone on the big stage to claim coveted Stawell Gift sashes.
Sophie Burrows and Callum Wade won respective Little Athletics Victoria events at Central Park on Easter Monday, with Sophie saluting in the 100-metre girls handicap race, before Callum went on to win the 1600-metre handicap event.
Sophie, who ran off an 11.5m handicap, said it felt good to win the sash, particularly with her grandfather Rod watching on from the crowd.
"It's pretty exciting because my poppy came all this way to watch me run," Sophie, 12, said. "He's been sick."
The final threw up plenty of drama, with two false starts from Sophie's rivals delaying the dash.
"I don't like false starts, they make me shiver a bit," Sophie said.
The Warrnambool College student said she was pleased with her overall performance at Stawell, after contesting several events across the three days,
"I made a few finals," she said. "I'm pretty proud of my efforts."
Callum, 12, said it felt amazing to take home a maiden sash, let alone one at Stawell in the penultimate race of the meet. He said he tried to keep a relaxed mindset heading into the famous meet.
I tend to train quite a bit with my dad and people around Warrnambool.- Callum Wade
"I try not to worry too much, I try and definitely relax throughout the day, especially if it's (race) in the evening," the Emmanuel College student said. "And I try do some longer runs and harder sessions leading up to it."
Callum's parents - Richard and Toni - were also in the action at Stawell, racing a number of masters events.
"They've introduced me to running throughout my life, and they're really supportive of me which is great," he said. "I tend to train quite a bit with my dad and people around Warrnambool."
Earlier in the meet, Terang export Anna Kasapis ran second in the frontmarkers handicap 1600m final, while Grassmere's Aubery Watson finished third in the 70-metre handicap final.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
