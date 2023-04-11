A Dennington veteran who lost more than 30 friends to catastrophic accidents has begun a new chapter in his life by publishing an investigation into why aviation and naval disasters occur.
Tony Laws said Blue Mist - to be released on April 28 - examined four incidents through history which he believed were caused by human error.
"It's very much a personal book," he said.
"Through my aviation career I've lost over 30 friends in accidents.
"I've had a few near-misses myself.
"I wanted a title which described how we can't see we're making mistakes at the time.
"With a lot of incidents throughout history, people had no intention nor did they think they were doing anything wrong at the time.
"They failed to see the issue and that's what I call 'Blue Mist'."
Mr Laws - who served in the British Royal Navy from the 1970s to the early 2000s before becoming an air ambulance crew member - said his recent quest to create V-Star, a Warrnambool-based aerial taxi service, had him re-examining the safety of new technology.
"This is what worries me about all these new aircraft out there - there's a lot of things we don't know yet," he said.
"We're working really hard at V-Star to make sure everything's absolutely safe and human factors are the key thing.
"Training helps you see the errors before they happen. Between 95 and 98 per cent of aviation accidents are human error.
"Planes are so safe now that the chance of mechanical failure is really, really slim. It's us folk who cause the accidents."
Mr Laws said while each incident was unique, all contained a similar string of elements which made them fatal.
"In the book I take people on a journey, there's some case studies like the Costa Concordia," he said.
"For that, I spoke to the Italian government and I had something like 80 gigabytes of information from court transcripts to videos of the simulation on the bridge.
"I also look at other aviation and railway accidents.
"They've all got similarities and it really comes down to human error."
He said one of those incidents hit close to home.
"We've got four case studies in the book, one of them in particular is very personal," Mr Laws said.
"In the Irish Coast Guard's Rescue 116 helicopter accident, I actually knew some of the crew.
"It was one of the most sophisticated helicopters in the world and it hit Blackrock Island off the County Mayo coast in March 2017.
"All four of the crew were killed. Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was the person I knew most. She was a very respected rescue pilot, the chief pilot of the base.
"In the book I look at that accident and it's just amazing - there were so many things which would have changed the outcome."
A 2021 report into the crash suggested navigational issues were one of the contributing factors.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
