Warrnambool blackball player Chris Flynn is still coming to terms with the fact that he is officially a national champion, as he prepares for an international tournament in October.
In early April, Flynn clinched gold in the learning disability physical disability group event at the Blackball Australia Pool Association nationals in Geelong and backed it up with an overall win in the LDPD pairs category alongside Barry Gibson.
In the group event Flynn finished the round-robin stages with four wins and a loss, before winning his semi-final and final 6-3 and 6-2.
"It still hasn't fully sunk in to be honest with you," Flynn said. "Once it gets out there and people start congratulating me, which they already have, I think that's when it will sink in."
The Aussie champion had no expectations going into the event, saying "whatever happened, happened".
"I've been working hard on my game regardless," he said.
"For this to happen I'm beyond proud of myself. The support that I've had from my coach and from my family, friends and all the supporters there as well for the Victorian mob, they've been fantastic."
Flynn's next challenge is the 2023 Hawley Cup in Johannesburg in late October, where he will be aiming for more success while representing Australia. About a month ago he enlisted John Hawthorne as his coach to take him to the next level.
Hawthorne said he was extremely proud of Flynn and believes he has what it takes to triumph in South Africa.
"I look at it this way - you've got a couple of hurdles, you got over one hurdle now you go up to the steeple," he said.
"I think he's good enough. All the help he needs I'll give him."
Flynn is extremely grateful for his mentor's help.
"I appreciate the support, he's just been so helpful and he's guided me through so much so far," he said.
"(I'm) really looking forward to the future."
The duo are chasing sponsorship to help cover Flynn's expenses for the Hawley Cup, with Hawthorne already starting a raffle for him.
