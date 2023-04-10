TRAINER Ciaron Maher won his second Sydney Cup on Saturday when Explosive Jack came with a barnstorming run to provide him with his 32nd Group One victory but it was a performance in Melbourne that conjured up thoughts of his home town cup.
Maher has never won the Warrnambool Cup but his prospects received a boost with Mankayan running an encouraging fourth behind the highly rated White Marlin in the $200,000 Easter Cup at Sandown on Saturday.
Mankayan will spearhead Maher's team on the flat for the big three-day Warrnambool May Carnival.
"I think Mankayan looks an ideal Warrnambool Cup horse," he said. "The Warrnambool Cup is a race we haven't won but we would love to have the trophy on the mantelpiece. I was quite happy with his run in the Easter Cup.
"Mankayan has run in some nice races during his career including the Newcastle and Albury Cups plus the Metropolitan. I think he's got a strong form line going into the Warrnambool Cup.
"I'm not sure if we go straight into the Warrnambool Cup or if we give him one more flat run before the cup. A big plus for Mankayan is he handles slow to heavy tracks and often that's the case when it comes around to the running of the cup."
The six-time Grand Annual Steeplechase winning trainer said his stable hopes to have numerous runners over the carnival.
"We haven't finalised all our runners for the Warrnambool May Carnival," he said. "We've got some pencilled in for the flat races but still have question marks about a few others. We're hoping to have a few jumpers taking part in the jumps races."
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Jane Baker has decided to put a jumps career on hold for Loyal Consul after he won a restricted flat race at Warracknabeal on Saturday. Under the urgings of Irish-born jockey Tom Madden Loyal Consul hung on to defeat Carisbrook and Takumi in the 2000-metre contest.
The lightly raced five-year-old had only his third start for Baker after being sold by former trainer Jamie Edwards in an online auction.
"It was a good gutsy win by Loyal Consul," Baker said. "I was impressed with the way he hit the line.
"He was really strong. I'm confident his ratings will go up a point or two and he'll get a start in a restricted flat race at the Warrnambool May Carnival.
"Loyal Consul came to us in excellent order from Jamie. We purchased the horse with a jumps career in mind but that win has given us confidence to keep him going on the flat for now."
TOP Warrnambool mare Sirileo Miss is heading to the spelling paddock following her unplaced run in Saturday's $1 million Group One Queen Of The Turf at Randwick.
Sirileo Miss, who went into the Queen Of The Turf on the back of strong wins in the Matron and Sunline Stakes at her prior two runs, could only run 13th behind Atishu in the 1600-metre race.
Trainer Symon Wilde said Sirileo Miss would have a short break before being set for some of the rich mares races in Melbourne during the spring.
AARON Purcell has his fingers crossed imported jumper Crosshill could give him his second Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase victory on May 4.
Crosshill may make his Australian jumping debut in the Spencer Steeplechase at Pakenham this Sunday after a third-placing on the flat over 2700 metres at Stawell on Sunday.
"I'm tossing up our options with Crosshill," Purcell said. "The first option is to go to the Spencer Steeplechase this Sunday and into the Annual or we may give him two steeplechase trials and go straight into the Annual. I'll have a clearer idea in the middle of the week which path we'll be heading."
TALENTED jockey Billy Egan is one of three jockeys who have copped suspensions from stewards over the past few days.
Ben Allen and Danny Beasley have been outed for whip indiscretions.
Egan pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Charmed Run at Mornington on Sunday. His eight meeting suspension commences at midnight on April 15 and ends midnight, April 21. Stewards rated the careless riding to be in the low range and they took into account Egan's guilty plea before handing down the suspension.
Allen pleaded guilty to the whip infringement following his ride on Trading Post. Allen used the whip on eight occasions prior to the 100-metre mark. He had his licence suspended for eight meetings and copped a $200 fine.
Beasley was suspended for seven meetings after pleading guilty that he used the whip on seven occasions prior to the 100-metre mark.
PROVEN broodmare Love Of Liberty - the dam of G1 Epsom Handicap winner Ellsberg - has topped the Inglis Digital April (Early) Online Sale, selling to Yulong for $250,000.
Offered by Makybe, Love Of Liberty was offered in foal to Spirit Of Boom but it was primarily the opportunity to breed a close relation to Ellsberg that attracted Yulong to purchase the mare.
The purchase capped off a big week for Yulong, which bought 23 yearlings outright and a further two with partners at the Easter Yearling Sale on Monday and Tuesday for a total spend of $13,145,000.
Race mare Rapid Achiever - already a three-time winner from eight starts offered by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace - sold to Kambula Stud for $95,000 while 5YO Stakes-winning mare She's The Gift sold to Bringelly Farm for $85,000.
