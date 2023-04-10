Reminder to allow for delays as coaches replace trains for more than 20 days

Coaches will replace trains on the Warrnambool line for more than 20 days with passengers being reminded to allow for up to one-hour delays.
The bus replacements will take place between Southern Cross and Geelong stations from Tuesday until Friday, April 21.
They will then replace trains for the entire journey from Southern Cross and Warrnambool from April 22 to May 3.
Passengers are being asked to allow up to 60 minutes extra for the journey by coach, and are encouraged to download the temporary timetable from the PTV website.
A direct ferry service will be available each weekday morning and evening between Steampacket Pier in Geelong and Docklands as an alternative travel option.
During the 11-day period from April 11, crews will work to remove the dangerous and congested level crossing at Mt Derrimut Road, Deer Park and build a new Deer Park Station.
While trains aren't running, platform extension work will take place at Sunshine Station.
Then from April 22, V/Line will conduct essential track, signal and infrastructure maintenance, while upgrades to the Geelong and Warrnambool lines will continue.
The level crossings on Fitzgerald Road, Ardeer and Robinsons Road, Deer Park were removed in 2022 and when the crossing on Mt Derrimut Road is removed, the Geelong and Ballarat lines will be level crossing free between Deer Park and the city.
The South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication project will deliver more frequent and reliable services through the removal of two level crossings and the duplication of 8km of track, and will deliver upgraded stations for passengers on Victoria's busiest regional rail line.
The platform extensions will allow passengers at Sunshine Station to board extra trains to and from Wyndham Vale Station - with at least three more services each day - and to travel on V/Line's fleet of nine-car VLocity trains.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
