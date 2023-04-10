The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Coaches replace Warrnambool trains for more than 20 days

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 10 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reminder to allow for delays as coaches replace trains for more than 20 days
Reminder to allow for delays as coaches replace trains for more than 20 days

Coaches will replace trains on the Warrnambool line for more than 20 days with passengers being reminded to allow for up to one-hour delays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.