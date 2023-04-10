Skyrocketing cost of living affecting south-west retirees

A growing number of retirees are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.
Warrnambool Association of Independent Retirees spokesman Rod Carter said he believed some self-funded retirees would be considering applying for a pension.
Mr Carter said the rising cost of energy and everyday items was hitting hard.
The cost of medication was another consideration for retirees, he said.
Some self-funded retirees are not eligible for a senior's card to get medication at a discounted rate.
"So much of the medication has skyrocketed in price these days," Mr Carter said.
He believes self-funded retirees should be able to access discounted medication.
"The fact that self-funded retirees have gone without things for many years to ensure they had enough money to not be a burden on the government when they retire - surely the government should say 'well done, you've saved us a fortune'," Mr Carter said.
His comments came as the Pharmacy Guild of Australia president Professor Trent Twomey called for a reduction in the maximum co-payment for PBS medicines down to $19 from its current maximum cost of $30.
He said despite the recent reduction in the maximum co-payment to $30, the high cost of living was again forcing people to skip medications or choose one medication over another.
"We are hearing appalling stories of some families who are having to choose which of their loved ones should have medicine and which ones should go without," Professor Twomey said.
"It doesn't matter whether it's communities in Canberra or Cairns, the feedback is the same.
"Too many Australians are struggling with the cost of medicines.
"With another interest rate hike likely in the coming months, medicine affordability will only get worse."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.