A pulsating semi-final performance from Layla Watson has seen the 17-year-old advance to the final of the 2023 Women's Stawell Gift.
Watson, who won her heat on Saturday, came out on top in her semi final on Monday, beating out the likes of Olympian Ellie Beer. The winner of each of the six semi-finals will advance to the final.
Meanwhile, reigning Terang Gift winner Nicole Berridge has also qualified for the final.
The final will start at 1.50pm.
Earlier in the meet, Terang export Anna Kasapis ran second in the frontmarkers handicap 1600m final, while Grassmere's Aubery Watson finished third in the 70-metre handicap final.
Meanwhile, just outside the placings was Scott's Creek's Nick O'Connor, who finished fourth in the 400m restricted final, with Warrnambool's Hannah McMeel also fourth in the under 14 series handicap 100m.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
