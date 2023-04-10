The Standard
Layla Watson advances to the 2023 Stawell Gift final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 10 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Grassmere's Layla Watson speaks to Jason Richardson on the Channel 7 broadcast after winning her Stawell Gift semi final on Monday. Picture by Meg Saultry
Grassmere's Layla Watson speaks to Jason Richardson on the Channel 7 broadcast after winning her Stawell Gift semi final on Monday. Picture by Meg Saultry

A pulsating semi-final performance from Layla Watson has seen the 17-year-old advance to the final of the 2023 Women's Stawell Gift.

