Salvation Army's Lava Street building sells for more than $2 million

By Monique Patterson
Updated April 10 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:22am
We had multiple bids of over $2 million.

- Danny Harris
Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris and Salvation Army Warrnambool Major Brett Allchin at the Lava Street property. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's Salvation Army building in Lava Street has been bought for more than $2 million.

