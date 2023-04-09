We had multiple bids of over $2 million.- Danny Harris
Warrnambool's Salvation Army building in Lava Street has been bought for more than $2 million.
Harris and Wood Real Estate agent Danny Harris said there was a high level of interest in the building, which was put on the market through an expressions of interest process.
"We had six offers," Mr Harris said.
The expected price range for the property had been between $1.8 and $2 million.
Mr Harris said the CBD location and commercial zoning of the property ensured it received a lot of interest from both local and out of town buyers.
"We had multiple bids of over $2 million," he said.
Mr Harris said the interested parties included investors, a philanthropic organisation and a service organisation.
"The Salvation Army has chosen their preferred bidder and we're in the process of completing the contract for the purchase," he said.
Mr Harris said the preferred bidder was a local investor.
He said the level of interest showed there was a high level of confidence in the Warrnambool commercial market.
The Salvation Army is selling the site due to its move to its new purpose built headquarters on Mortlake Road.
Salvation Army Warrnambool Major Brett Allchin previously told The Standard the organisation had outgrown the Lava Street premises.
"The building area in total may not be larger than our current facilities, but the space will better serve the current needs of the community.
"The land area is substantially larger, granting us greater opportunities in assisting those who need hope."
Mr Allchin said the new headquarters were expected to open in September.
It is being built at the city's former indoor tennis centre.
Mr Allchin said it was hoped the new premises would become a community hub, with plans for a cafe and spaces where people could congregate.
"We're looking at it as an opportunity to extend what we do for the community of Warrnambool," Mr Allchin said.
"We're designing the building to allow for maximum community involvement."
It will comprise a main worship room, a multipurpose room and youth hall, a parents' room, play area, kitchen, servery and storage rooms, a staff lunchroom and office and interview rooms.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
