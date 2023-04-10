Hang glider airlifted to hospital after crashing to the ground

A Melbourne hang glider was airlifted to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after an incident at Yambuk on Sunday.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae said police were called to the beach alongside Port Fairy's SES and Surf Life Saving Club, and Ambulance Victoria.
She said a man from Melbourne had been hang gliding at the beach when he suffered a "mishap" and was thrown into the sand.
"The man had pain in his neck area so was being treated as having a severe spinal injury," Sergeant McRae said.
She said emergency services assisted Ambulance Victoria in moving the man from the beach to an ambulance and then a nearby oval where an air ambulance was waiting for him.
She said the man was airlifted to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the man was believed to be aged in his 60s.
She said he was airlifted in a stable condition with an upper body injury about 2.10pm.
