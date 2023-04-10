The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Hang glider airlifted to hospital after crashing to the ground at Yambuk

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hang glider airlifted to hospital after crashing to the ground
Hang glider airlifted to hospital after crashing to the ground

A Melbourne hang glider was airlifted to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after an incident at Yambuk on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.