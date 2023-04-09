Tasmanian Jock Goodyer credits a level head for getting through brutal conditions to clinch Premier Speedway's Easter Trail title on Sunday.
Goodyer, who started on pole, outlasted his rivals in the 30-lap A Main which was split in two after a light shower plagued the track.
Several showers troubled the event and caused multiple delays, but unlike night one and two of the Easter Trail at Avalon and Borderline Speedway, Premier Speedway was able to secure a winning result.
"I'm happy to get it out and on top and in one piece... we had some pretty brutal conditions out there," Goodyer told The Standard after his win. "It's pretty trying when we get the rain.
"We just had to get one show in for the fans who have been driving for three nights.
"Hats off to Premier for getting a show in."
It was an unconventional route to the checkered flag for Goodyer.
Early carnage ruled out several contenders, with reigning Grand Annual Classic winner Brock Hallett and Tasmanian Tate Frost crashing out in separate incidents on turn four in the opening five laps, while the same corner also got the better of Melton's Jordyn Charge.
After a brief shower put the A Main on pause after eight laps, it was the super rods who first came back on the track to race their feature before the sprintcar feature got underway again.
Goodyer said he tried to keep a level head when waiting in the in-field for the restart.
"I've never really done that, had a pit stop half way," Goodyer said. "You just keep it level headed and don't overthink stuff.
"People probably change too much on their cars but there is no point really changing it, we just added a bit of fuel and that was it.
"You're never going to feel 100 percent comfortable on a track like this, just keeping calm was the main think I tried to do and it worked out."
Once back on the track, Goodyer took it away from his competitors, racing out to more than three-fourths of a lap lead across the final 22 laps to finish ahead of fellow podium-getters Jake Smith and Will Carroll.
Goodyer was thrilled with his 2022/23 season, which included several feature race victories and the Australian Sprintcar Championship.
"I haven't torn up too much gear which is another factor," he said with a laugh. "Yeah, it's just a big team effort where we get too and really happy with it."
Goodyer will target races in Queensland to finish out the season, before heading to Darwin in August.
"We'll just keep as many laps under our belt as we can get," he said.
Hamilton's Dane Court and Allansford's Jett Bell were among the six cars to advance from the B Main to the A Main, while Ross Jarred rolled after he was clipped on corner two on the second lap of the early feature.
Meanwhile, Charge's serious pace early in the meeting set a new track record at Premier Speedway.
Charge's time trial of 9.943 seconds beat the previous lap record of 9.963 set by Jamie Veal in 2015.
Bell, who started the night strongly with a 9.970 time trial, hit trouble in the first heat, rolling on the first turn but returned to the field by heat four.
Mount Gambier's Scott Enderl took out the first 10-lap heat in 1.51.242, Cam Waters claimed the second heat with a similar time, while Smith triumphed in a slower-running heat three.
Terang's Jack Lee won heat four, before Warrnambool's Peter Doukas crashed on turn four three laps into the fifth heat, which was eventually won by Hallett. The Portland driver's night was good enough to see him take out the Premier Speedway Track Championships.
Following a rain delay, the sixth heat was won by Goodyer in a lightning quick time of 1.45.781.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
