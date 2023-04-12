It's only two weeks into a new Hampden league season but round nine is a week already circled on the calendar.
South Warrnambool and Cobden, two teams again tipped to vie for this year's open netball premiership, have already shown why they're going to be extremely hard to beat this year.
Both scored comfortable wins against last year's preliminary finalist Koroit, while the Roosters, who have already banked two wins with their standalone Good Friday fixture, were ruthless in a 71-goal win against Port Fairy, last year's wooden spoon, in round one. But supporters won't get the chance to see how these two teams stack up against the other until the final round of the first half of the fixture.
It's incredible looking at both sides' rosters, which boast a combined seven league best and fairest awards and seven most valuable player titles.
What's fascinating is how much motivation and drive could play a role in this year's flag hunt. Cobden is coming off three-straight grand final defeats, so a Bombers' flag is the romantic choice. But there is no discounting South Warrnambool, despite carrying the tough task of backing up a drought-breaking flag.
Ahead of the season, co-captain Carly Watson said her team had put last year's flag celebrations behind them and re-set for a new campaign. This side has the talent to go to another level, and coach Will Jamison's line-up has been strengthened by the return of Ally O'Connor. There is arguably no weak position on the court.
Co-captain and goal attack Annie Blackburn is a best and fairest calibre player (she won the league's MVP award at North Warrnambool Eagles) and her role setting up the Roosters' attack can't be overstated. While Hollie Phillips takes up the mantle when it comes to scoring goals - shooting a combined 114 goals in her first two games - it's a partnership that works and will continue to develop into a second season.
Cobden also added to its line-up in the off-season, with all three inclusions returning players familiar with its system.
Coach Sophie Hinkley returning as a player will put oppositions on notice, as will Jaymie Finch and Amy Hammond. Hinkley's dynamic presence in attack, and her ability to thread the impossible pass, was a highlight of the Bombers' season-opening win. Its defence was a strength last season - with the combination of Sarah Moroney, Nadine McNamara and Remeny McCann sure to strengthen with another year under their belt - but with more combinations up their sleeves, expect their attack to find a new edge in 2023.
While it's hard too see any but South Warrnambool and Cobden there in September, there is still a full season to play out, and injuries, and unforeseen circumstances, can make or break a season.
Hamilton look on the up after its win over North Warrnambool Eagles in round one, while Maddison Vardy's Eagles should improve as they integrate new faces into their rotation, similar to Warrnambool. Meanwhile, Koroit's gone for a younger line-up which could hamper it from building on its third-place finish of 2022.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
