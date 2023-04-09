Allansford teenager Jett Bell says his maiden season in a sprintcar had been tough going, conceding he had to build back his confidence in the latter part of the calendar.
The 19-year-old was aiming to finish his Victorian season off on a high note during Sunday's Easter Trail meeting at Premier Speedway.
Bell said it had taken a while to get going on the circuit but felt his most recent races had shown marked improvement. The teenager has featured in just over 20 race meetings, with his best result - a third in the A-Main - coming in a 360cc sprintcar at Nyora Speedway in February.
"It's taken me a while to get my head in it properly," Bell told The Standard from the pits on Sunday. "We did have a bit of bad luck with a bit of stuff that unfortunately didn't plan out our way. It's been pretty tough but it's good to come out the other side of it so to speak."
Bell, whose father Stephen was a two-time Victorian sprintcar champion, admitted to a false sense of security of what his rookie season would be like after previously impressing in some Pro Sprint races.
"410s are not completely different but they're definitely harder just with the competition," Bell said. "It did take me a while to get my confidence back up. Now I've got a bit more confidence back, I feel we're as good as any one else in the pits and if it's our night it's going to be a good one."
Bell has guided the V88 for Pakenham-based team owner Mat Eastham, with Jason Evans his primary crew member.
"It's a bit unique, just cause a lot of teams seem to have a lot of people working, and we don't," Bell said. "It's cool like that... those two trust each other a tonne."
Bell, who thanked his sponsors' support, said getting more seat time was key to improving as a driver.
"More laps and confidence are intertwined I think," he said. "The more confident you can get, the harder you can drive and the better everything works for you."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.