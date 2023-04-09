Family evacuated after fire in shed

A family gathering has been disrupted by a fire in a shed at Yarpturk on Sunday afternoon.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said the shed fire was reported about 12.30pm, with reports of the blaze in the chimney.
"There was 12 people evacuated," the spokesman said.
"They were having a family gathering in the shed.
"CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria crews responded.
"They are still on scene and they have the fire under control. The fire is now out."
