Firefighter urges caution as the end of fire restrictions looms

A firefighter is urging for extreme caution once fire restrictions are lifted across the south-west next week.
The fire danger period will finish at 1am on Tuesday, April 11, in all six of the region's local government areas: Corangamite, Colac-Otway, Southern Grampians, Moyne, Warrnambool and Glenelg.
Acting Deputy Chief Officer for CFA South West Brendan Lawson said CFA still expected a grassfire risk to remain across the state.
"Despite recent cooler weather the grassland fire danger can continue to 'high' on hot windy days, we encourage people to exercise extreme caution once restrictions are lifted," he said.
"All burning off must be conducted in compliance with municipal local laws.
"We're urging everyone to stay safe, whether you're living in or travelling to high bushfire risk areas.
"Please monitor the conditions on hot, dry and windy days, as we may still see some days of elevated fire risk."
The end of the fire danger period means some landowners can burn-off again but Acting Deputy Chief Officer Lawson said it was important that residents first check that local conditions were safe.
"You must register your burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws and regulations," he said.
"Registering your burn-off ensures that if smoke or fire is reported, the incident is cross-checked with our register, which prevents firefighters from unnecessarily responding."
"When conducting burn-offs, remain alert and always have resources on hand to extinguish the fire.
Landowners can register their burn-off online at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au or call 1800 668 511.
Landowners should also notify their neighbours and others nearby who may be sensitive to smoke so they can take necessary precautions.
