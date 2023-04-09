Man charged over alleged attack in Cobden at the weekend

Updated, April 10: A Cobden man has been charged with assault-related offences after an alleged incident at a Cobden home on the weekend.
The 23-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night and interviewed by police about the alleged incident that left a 43-year-old Cobden man in hospital.
Police previously reported offenders forced their way into the complainant's home in the middle of the night and assaulted him.
The younger Cobden man was subsequently charged with recklessly causing injury and assault.
Police confirmed the accused man was the primary offender.
He was bailed to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in August.
A 25-year-old Cobden female was also arrested late on Sunday and released pending further inquiries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Earlier, April 9: A Cobden man is in hospital after three offenders forced their way into his home in the middle of the night and assaulted him.
Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said three unknown offenders attended the residential property in Cobden about midnight on Sunday, April 9.
He said the offenders forced their way into the home where a single male occupant aged in his 40s was inside.
Detective Senior Constable Wastell said the offenders then stole a quantity of power tools.
He said one of the offenders assaulted the victim during the alleged aggravated burglary.
"The man was assessed at the scene and conveyed by ambulance to Warrnambool hospital," the detective said.
He said the victim remained in hospital and was no doubt shaken by the incident.
The offenders have not been found.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the victim was treated for upper body injuries and was transported to the hospital in a stable condition.
Detective Senior Constable Wastell urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact Warrnambool Police crime investigation unit or Crime Stoppers.
